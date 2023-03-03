Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.7 %

About Trisura Group

Shares of TSU opened at C$36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

