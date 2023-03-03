Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TCN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 623,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

