Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.11.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.