Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Trevena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena Company Profile

NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 46,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,633. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.10.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Articles

