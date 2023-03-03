Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Tremor International Stock Down 1.2 %

Tremor International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 58,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,943. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $545.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tremor International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Tremor International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 870,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Tremor International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 767,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,817 shares in the last quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

