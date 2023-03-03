Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
Tremor International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 58,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,943. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $545.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
