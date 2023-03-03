TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $397,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,913.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $300,600.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.