TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 104.5% in February

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 463,700 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNAZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,884. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

See Also

