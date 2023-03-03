TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPTD remained flat at $10.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

