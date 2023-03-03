TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YTPG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,286. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 2,683,809 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth about $19,504,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth about $16,147,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,802,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,616,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

