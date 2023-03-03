Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 814.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

