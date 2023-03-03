Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

About Tower Semiconductor

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 153,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.