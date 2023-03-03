Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Tower Semiconductor Price Performance
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.