Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.00.

TSE TOU traded up C$0.71 on Thursday, reaching C$60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 485,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$45.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

