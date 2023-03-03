ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Up 93.5% in February

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the January 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:TBLT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 402,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,994. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.79. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

