Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Toshiba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 228,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Toshiba will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.