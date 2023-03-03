Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 21,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 16,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Torrent Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

