Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$123.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$113.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

