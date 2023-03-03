Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

