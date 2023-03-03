TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TOD’S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TDPAY remained flat at $3.84 during trading hours on Friday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.
TOD’S Company Profile
