Tobin Schilke Sells 3,201 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 634.12% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

