TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCT. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 315,858 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 258,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ USCT traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

