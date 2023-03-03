Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the January 31st total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIVC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,220. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

