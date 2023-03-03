Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TMDI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 431,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.36. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Titan Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,857,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 493,422 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Titan Medical by 394.6% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan Medical by 70.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

