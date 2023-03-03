Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 33,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 69,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Tiptree Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
