Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 33,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 69,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tiptree by 61.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

