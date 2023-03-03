Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIOA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at $5,197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.
Tio Tech A Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TIOA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,908. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.
About Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
