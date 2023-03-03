Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $419.35 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Threshold has a total market cap of $419.35 million and approximately $204.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00040603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00220410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,855,081.90483 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04498783 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $438,272,524.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

