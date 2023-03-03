Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TBLD opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

