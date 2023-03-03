Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TBLD opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
