The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $116.39 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $116.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

