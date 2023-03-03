The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $130.34

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.34 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 123.60 ($1.49). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.50), with a volume of 4,658,797 shares trading hands.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.82 and a beta of 0.10.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,181.82%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

