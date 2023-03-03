The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.86). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 442,939 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

