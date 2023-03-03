The Marcus Co. (MCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Marcus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.1% per year over the last three years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of Marcus stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $16.07. 351,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.37 million, a P/E ratio of 383.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Marcus

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Marcus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.