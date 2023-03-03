The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 8.4% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 346,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,968. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
