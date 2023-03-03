The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 8.4% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 346,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,968. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.