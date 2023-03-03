The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

