The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $297.31. 1,669,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $304.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.