The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $39,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

