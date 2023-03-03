The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) SVP Warren E. Barnes Sells 862 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average is $137.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Articles

