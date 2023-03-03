The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $14.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.33.

Big Lots Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 227,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,887. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

