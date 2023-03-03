The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPMF opened at $6.57 on Monday.

Get HELLENiQ ENERGY alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.