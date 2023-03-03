The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £134 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.67) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a £102 ($123.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £134.15 ($161.87).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £133.30 ($160.85) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 52-week high of £139.25 ($168.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,672.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of £115.53.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

