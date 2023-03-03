The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.70 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €8.70 ($9.26) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €9.86 ($10.49). The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of €9.96 ($10.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

