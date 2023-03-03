The Gap, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.