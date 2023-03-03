The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $10.16. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 42,305 shares traded.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 61,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

