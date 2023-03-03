The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.14

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.86. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 17,205 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

