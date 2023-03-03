The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 162.5% in February

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

About The Coretec Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.