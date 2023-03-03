The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

NYSE KO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $59.49. 2,868,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,195,673. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a market cap of $257.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

