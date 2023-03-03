The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Beauty Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

