The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$68.77 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.