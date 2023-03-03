The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.