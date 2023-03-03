The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 380,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

