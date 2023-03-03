Tezos One Day Volume Reaches $33.70 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $33.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004856 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,475,047 coins and its circulating supply is 929,069,842 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

