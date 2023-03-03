Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

